Police Director apologizes for “an inappropriate explanation” regarding single mothers

Santo Domingo, DR. Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, director of the National Police, apologized this afternoon for having said that that institution would not recruit the children of single mothers. “Manifiesto I express my sincere apologies for an inappropriate expression while giving the assurances that the children of single mothers will not have any type of restrictions to enter our police force in accordance with institutional regulations,” said the police director. Major General Then’s apology is contained in a video broadcast by radio station Z101, where the police director had previously said that children of single mothers would not be recruited. “At no time was there an intention to denigrate the image of sacrifice of Dominican mothers. On the contrary, I have always said that they are heroines who deserve […]