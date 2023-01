The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) previously launched a search for 21-year-old Corrie Andrew Myles, who was wanted for firearms offences and was described by police as “known to be violent and is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

As an update, the RCIPS said that Myles was arrested on January 9, 2023, and remains in custody as investigations continue.

The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.