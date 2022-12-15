Pierre Leads Saint Lucia Delegation To Martinique For Joint Security Talks – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre led a Saint Lucia delegation to Martinique for the 8th Franco-Saint Lucian Joint Security Committee meeting.

The committee came about on March 5, 2004, to organise cooperation between the two neighboring islands.

Its objectives include organising and addressing shared issues relating to maritime security, extraditions, human and drug trafficking, natural disasters, risk management, and promoting judicial cooperation.

The meeting comes amid a sharp spike in gun violence in Saint Lucia and concern over cross-border crime.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Pierre, responsible for National Security, said the Saint Lucia delegation would meet with Préfet, Jean-Christopher Bouvier, and French officials.

“My administration is committed to national security,” Pierre said.

He also said his administration would continue to strengthen local institutions to protect and serve the citizens and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the preservation of Sant Lucia’s freedoms and growth.

Headline photo courtesy PM’s Facebook page.

NewsAmericasNow.com