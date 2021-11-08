Pentagon intensifies effort to evacuate families of Defense Department service members from Afghanistan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In a memo, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl asked Defense service members and civilians to submit via email relevant information about their immediate family still in Afghanistan — data that had previously been tracked by the services. Elevating the data collection to within the purview of the under secretary of defense will make it easier to pass this information on to the State Department, which leads the effort to evacuate American citizens, green card holders and others from the country.

“I think it’s safe to say … that we would expect dozens of service members would have concerns over family members,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a news briefing Monday.

The memo, first reported by NBC News , was written last Thursday and refers specifically to immediate family members, defined as spouses or unmarried children under the age of 21.

For extended family, the Pentagon says it will assist the State Department and the coordinator for Afghanistan relocation efforts “as they develop mechanisms that may facilitate the safe departures for such individuals from Afghanistan in the future.”

