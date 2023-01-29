Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40 Loop Jamaica

Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40
Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40

Rescue workers collect remains from the burnt wreckage of a bus accident in Bela, an area of Lasbela district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire killing dozens people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said. (AP Photo)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan province to Karachi in neighboring Sindh province. The accident was near the town of Bela in Lasbela district.

Hamza Anjum Nadeem, assistant commissioner in Bela, said the bodies of 40 people, including women and children, were recovered. Four injured passengers were rescued.

“The accident happened due to over-speeding and the bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling (off the bridge),” he said.

Images from the crash site showed what was left of the charred bus lying near the bridge. The recovered remains of some of the dead are lined up in rows nearby.

Nadeem said the bodies were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. After identification, the bodies will be handed over to the victims’ relatives.

Firefighters and workers from the Lasbela Welfare Trust and the Edhi Welfare Foundation carried out the rescue operation.

The chief minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, expressed his sorrow for the loss of life and ordered authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

