Parlacen asks to support Haiti in the face of political and humanitarian crisis

The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) urged this Saturday the countries of the region and the UN to support Haiti in the face of the political, humanitarian, and migratory crisis after President Jovenal Moise last July. The regional political forum, based in Guatemala, asked this country, which holds the pro tempore presidency, to negotiate with the States of the Integration System (SICA) “common positions aimed at concretizing regional and hemispheric actions to provide humanitarian and food aid to help the Haitian population.” In addition, it requested urging the UN and the international and integration organizations of Latin America to “analyze the social, economic, political and security crisis” suffered by Haiti to carry out coordinated actions with the Haitian authorities “aimed at the national reconstruction of that country,” the statement added. On […]