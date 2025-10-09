Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza celebrate ceasefire news, joy in Tel Aviv 

Relentlessly bombarded and starved Palestinians in Gaza have reacted with relief and jubilation to the announcement of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

As word of the agreement spread through the besieged enclave, residents of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis took to the streets to celebrate what many hoped would mark the first real reprieve from Israeli attacks since a fragile truce was shattered by Israel more than six months ago.

“Thank God for this ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing … all of Gaza is happy,” Gaza resident Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo said.

“These are the moments that are considered historic, long-awaited by Palestinian citizens,” added resident Khaled Shaat.” The joy we saw a short time ago in the street is relief from the massacres, killing and genocide.”

Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, Hani Mahmoud, said there has been a collective sigh of relief among the enclave’s embattled population. “This is a historic moment – and on a personal note, such a relief,” he said.

After suffering an Israeli-induced famine for months, all eyes are now on when critical aid, food and medical supplies can begin distribution at similar levels to the brief ceasefire earlier this year.

The ceasefire deal, announced on Wednesday night by United States President Donald Trump, concerns the first phase of a broader plan to end the two-year war. It calls for the release of the remaining Israeli captives held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while Israeli forces pull back to “an agreed-upon line,” according to Trump. Mediator Qatar said further details would be announced later.

A second phase, still to be negotiated, is expected to involve a full Israeli withdrawal, Hamas’s disarmament and the establishment of new security and governance arrangements in Gaza.

Overnight on Wednesday, Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud said Palestinians settled into an unusual night of relative calm, as aerial bombardment that has become routine largely subsided.

However, Gaza’s civil defence announced several strikes continued after the deal’s announcement, including “a series of intense air strikes” in Gaza City.

Over in Israel, where opposition to the war’s continuation has been growing, crowds also turned out onto the streets to celebrate the ceasefire news. Many, including the relatives of captives and supporters, gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square.

“We are excited, the tears haven’t stopped flowing, it’s total joy,” Einav Zangauker, the mother of Israeli captive Matan Zangauker, told Israel’s Arutz Sheva.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main group representing the relatives of Israeli captives, welcomed news of the ceasefire but stressed “our struggle is not over” until every captive returns.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the first-phase agreement, saying it represents “a great day for Israel”.