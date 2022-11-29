PAJ condemns attack on journalists during protest at Homestead Primary Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A reported attack on two journalists — a reporter and a cameraman — during a demonstration at Homestead Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine Tuesday morning, has been condemned by the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ).

According to media reports, the journalists were at the school covering the demonstration by teachers. The educators were reportedly voicing their disgust at a stone-throwing incident by students on Monday.

As the cameraman sought to capture footage of the protest, the journalist from TVJ was allegedly attacked by a man said to be from the Homestead community, who hit him in the face. The man also grabbed his camera, ripped the microphone cable and attempted to damage the equipment.

The enraged man also reportedly tried to grab the mobile phone of the Gleaner correspondent who accompanied the cameraman.

PAJ President Milton Walker expressed outrage at the attack, describing the incident as a “reprehensible act and display of thuggery”.

He said the association remains resolute that members of the media must be allowed to conduct their duties “without any hindrance whatsoever from any quarter”.

Walker also sought to remind the public that “journalists have a role to play in ensuring that our democracy is strengthened and that we keep a watch on all sectors of society”, whether government or private.

The PAJ president has called for the police to conduct a swift investigation into the incident and “take the appropriate actions against the individual involved”.

NewsAmericasNow.com