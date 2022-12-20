Over 200 cruiseship passengers enjoy tours on Monday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tourists disembark the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship at the Scarborough port last month. – David Reid

Over 200 passengers on Rhapsody of the Seas subscribed for tours when they visited Tobago on Monday.

The cruise ship, which came from Barbados, saw 277 passengers subscribed for tours to Argyle waterfall, Little Tobago, the rainforest, tropical garden, Buccoo Reef and Pigeon Point beach, Cocoa discovery and kayaking in Bon Accord were also heavily subscribed.

After being welcomed to the island, there were also several booths available for the tourists to purchase souvenirs.

The vessel left at 6pm for Trinidad, where it made a call on Tuesday.

With a total of 42 vessels and a projected 64,000 passengers expected, this was the island’s sixth cruise-ship call for the season.

The cruise season comes after the peak July/August period and a successful hosting of the inaugural Tobago carnival, from October 28-30.

The first cruise ship, Silver Moon, docked on November 20 with 1,040 passengers and crew, signalling the start of the island’s 2022-2023 cruise ship season, which runs until April.

Other scheduled arrivals this year include: Rhapsody of the Seas (December 27 – Scarborough); and Seabourn Sojourn (December 29 – Charlotteville).

