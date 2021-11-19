OSHA suspends Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate after court challenge

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of the Biden administration’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies after a federal appeals court upheld a decision to pause it last week. “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS [Emergency Temporary Standard] pending future developments in the litigation,” OSHA said in a statement on its website. Biden announced the mandate in September and asked OSHA to draft up workplace rules that implement the order, which would mandate that every company with 100 or more employees either require they get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly and wear face masks. According to the OSHA rules, companies that failed to comply would […]