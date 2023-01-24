Oscar 2023: estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia

Cumpliendo con los pron?sticos, <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once), con 11 nominaciones, y las pel?culas <> (The Banshees of Inisherin) y la alemana <> (Im Westen nichts Neues) encabezan las nominaciones a los Oscar 2023.

El encargado de conducir la ceremonia de la 95? edici?n ser? el c?mico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya lo hizo en 2017 y 2018.

Lista de nominaciones

Mejor pel?cula

<> (The Fabelmans)

<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

T?r

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

<> (Women Talking)

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Mejor direcci?n

Todd Field – T?r

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben ?stlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg – <> (The Fabelmans)

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – T?r

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Ana de Armas – <> (Blonde)

Michelle Williams – <> (The Fablemans)

Michelle Yeoh – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor de reparto

Judd Hirsh – <> (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)

Mejor guion original

<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

<> (The Fabelmans)

T?r

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Living

<> (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)

Top Gun: Maverick

<> (Women Talking)

Mejor edici?n

T?r

<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor pel?cula internacional

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Alemania

<> – Argentina

Close – B?lgica/Francia/Pa?ses Bajos

Eo – Polonia

The Quiet Girl

Mejor pel?cula de animaci?n

<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

The sea beast

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

<> (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

<> (Turning Red)

Mejor dise?o de producci?n

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Babylon

Elvis

<> (The Fabelmans)

Mejor fotograf?a

Elvis

Empire of Light

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

T?r

<> (Bardo, fase chronicles of a handful of truth)

Mejor vestuario

Babylon

<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Elvis

<> (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquer?a

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

<> (The Batman)

The whale

Elvis

Mejor sonido

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Elvis

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores efectos visuales

<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)

<> (The Batman)

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Babylon

<> (The Fabelmans)

<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

<> (Women Talking)

Mejor canci?n original

Lift Me Up – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold my hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Good Afternoon – <> (Spirited)

Applause – Tell It Like a Woman

Mejor largometraje documental

All That Breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

<> (Fire of Love)

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The elephant whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year

<> (The Martha Mitchell Effect)

Stranger at the gate

Mejor corto animado

<> (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)

<> (The Flying Sailor)

<> (Ice Merchants)

My year of dicks

An ostrich told me the worls is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor corto de ficci?n

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night ride