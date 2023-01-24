Oscar 2023: estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia

El encargado de conducir la ceremonia de la 95? edici?n ser? el c?mico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya lo hizo en 2017 y 2018.
Lista de nominaciones
<> (The Fabelmans)
<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
T?r
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
<> (Women Talking)
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Todd Field – T?r
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Martin McDonagh – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ruben ?stlund – Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg – <> (The Fabelmans)
Cate Blanchett – T?r
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Ana de Armas – <> (Blonde)
Michelle Williams – <> (The Fablemans)
Michelle Yeoh – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Angela Bassett – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Judd Hirsh – <> (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)
<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
<> (The Fabelmans)
T?r
Triangle of Sadness
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Living
<> (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)
Top Gun: Maverick
<> (Women Talking)
T?r
<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor pel?cula internacional
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Alemania
<> – Argentina
Close – B?lgica/Francia/Pa?ses Bajos
Eo – Polonia
The Quiet Girl
Mejor pel?cula de animaci?n
<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
The sea beast
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
<> (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
<> (Turning Red)
Mejor dise?o de producci?n
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Babylon
Elvis
<> (The Fabelmans)
Elvis
Empire of Light
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
T?r
<> (Bardo, fase chronicles of a handful of truth)
Babylon
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Elvis
<> (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquer?a
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
<> (The Batman)
The whale
Elvis
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Elvis
The Batman
Top Gun: Maverick
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
<> (The Batman)
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Top Gun: Maverick
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Babylon
<> (The Fabelmans)
<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
<> (Women Talking)
Lift Me Up – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold my hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Naatu Naatu – RRR
Good Afternoon – <> (Spirited)
Applause – Tell It Like a Woman
Mejor largometraje documental
All That Breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
<> (Fire of Love)
A house made of splinters
Navalny
The elephant whisperers
Haulout
How do you measure a year
<> (The Martha Mitchell Effect)
Stranger at the gate
<> (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)
<> (The Flying Sailor)
<> (Ice Merchants)
My year of dicks
An ostrich told me the worls is fake and I think I believe it
An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Le Pupille
Night ride