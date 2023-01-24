Oscar 2023: estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia

Espect?culos

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) es una de las cintas m?s nominadas.

Cumpliendo con los pron?sticos, <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once), con 11 nominaciones, y las pel?culas <> (The Banshees of Inisherin) y la alemana <> (Im Westen nichts Neues) encabezan las nominaciones a los Oscar 2023.

Fueron anunciadas este martes en un evento en vivo presentado por los actores Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed.

La entrega de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematogr?ficas de Hollywood tendr? lugar el domingo 12 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los ?ngeles.

El encargado de conducir la ceremonia de la 95? edici?n ser? el c?mico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya lo hizo en 2017 y 2018.

Lista de nominaciones

Mejor pel?cula

<> (The Fabelmans)
<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
T?r
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
<> (Women Talking)
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Mejor direcci?n

Todd Field – T?r
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Martin McDonagh – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ruben ?stlund – Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg – <> (The Fabelmans)

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – T?r
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Ana de Armas – <> (Blonde)
Michelle Williams – <> (The Fablemans)
Michelle Yeoh – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor de reparto

Judd Hirsh – <> (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan – <> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan – <> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)

Mejor guion original

<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
<> (The Fabelmans)
T?r
Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Living
<> (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)
Top Gun: Maverick
<> (Women Talking)

Mejor edici?n

T?r
<> (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor pel?cula internacional

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Alemania
<> – Argentina
Close – B?lgica/Francia/Pa?ses Bajos
Eo – Polonia
The Quiet Girl

Mejor pel?cula de animaci?n

<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
The sea beast
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
<> (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
<> (Turning Red)

Mejor dise?o de producci?n

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Babylon
Elvis
<> (The Fabelmans)

Mejor fotograf?a

Elvis
Empire of Light
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
T?r
<> (Bardo, fase chronicles of a handful of truth)

Mejor vestuario

Babylon
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
<> (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Elvis
<> (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquer?a

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
<> (The Batman)
The whale
Elvis

Mejor sonido

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Elvis
The Batman
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores efectos visuales

<> (Avatar: The Way of Water)
<> (The Batman)
<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
<> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora

<> (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Babylon
<> (The Fabelmans)
<> (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
<> (Women Talking)

Mejor canci?n original

Lift Me Up – <> (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold my hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Naatu Naatu – RRR
Good Afternoon – <> (Spirited)
Applause – Tell It Like a Woman

Mejor largometraje documental

All That Breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
<> (Fire of Love)
A house made of splinters
Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The elephant whisperers
Haulout
How do you measure a year
<> (The Martha Mitchell Effect)
Stranger at the gate

Mejor corto animado

<> (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)
<> (The Flying Sailor)
<> (Ice Merchants)
My year of dicks
An ostrich told me the worls is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor corto de ficci?n

An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night ride