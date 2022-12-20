Organisers apologise for sound issues at Burna Boy event in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The organisers of Burna Boy Live held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, have apologised for the sound issues that plagued the event and angered some patrons at different sections of the venue, who could not hear the performers.

The technical difficulties, which especially impacted Popcaan’s set and saw him walking off the stage because his microphone kept cutting out, and poor crowd control were the two sore points highlighted by patrons at the event, which numbered more than 19,000, according to the organisers.

“We recognise and apologise for technical difficulties with the sound on the night of the event. We also apologise for flaws in crowd control for, particularly the Ultra VIP (section),” a release from Burke Bodley Ltd said one night after the event.

“We are committed, going forward, to ensuring a better experience where these are concerned, fulfilling a better overall entertainment product,” the release said.

The organisers–Twisted Entertainment, Duke Concept and Solid Agency–also said they were pleased to have brought Jamaica a successful Burna Boy Live – The Love Damini Tour, on December 18.

And, going by feedback from patrons, the event was indeed successful, despite the technical issues associated with production on the night.

“It’s crazy,” 19-year-old university student Jermaine told Loop News on Sunday night. “I love the performance; I love Burna Boy. I didn’t know what to expect, but I wasn’t disappointed at all.”

He said while he watches many of Burna Boy’s music videos, which are well-coordinated, he wasn’t sure how a live performance would turn out.

Another patron, ‘Porsche’, said she was ready to see Burna Boy the moment the organisers started promoting the show.

“It’s Burna Boy, sir, I was ready to go to Trinidad or wherever he was in the Caribbean. I couldn’t wait! It’s so crazy seeing him here…I love his energy,” she said.

Another patron even admitted feeling a bit jealous during Popcaan’s set, which saw him bringing on his rumoured girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh to perform their recently released song, ‘Next to Me’.

“Not lying, I was jealous when Toni-Ann and Popcaan a kiss up on stage. Mi jealous bad, but mi love them, and she can sing. They look so good,” Porsche said.

Another patron who did not give his name loved the stage lighting. He even went as far as saying that he should have gone to the grandstand or the bleachers sections where he could have better appreciated the view.

In the meantime, the organisers, in their statement, thanked patrons, sponsors, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and their team for the execution on Sunday night.

