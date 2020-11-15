Opinions differ regarding extension of curfew

Santo Domingo, DR Citizens of Greater Santo Domingo showed different positions concerning the proposal put forward by the former president, Leonel Fernández, who suggests that the curfew be eliminated in the country but that nightclubs and places for the sale of alcoholic beverages remain closed. While some understand that the government provision should be eliminated since citizens do not respect it and “each person is great and knows what is convenient for him,” others understand that the danger of contagion is still extreme and that the same should be extended. “I believe that each person is an individual and knows what is best for them. With the curfew, people do whatever they want, imagine without a curfew, there is no conscience here,” added Fausto, a passerby approached by the Listin […]