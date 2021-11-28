Opinion: Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are locked in a post-Brexit duel

Playing politics

Sadly, the political situation on both sides of the channel may make for front-page headlines but creates little space for impactful problem-solving.

For Johnson, a former journalist who is a master at political spin, the optics of standing up to the French and pushing back against asylum-seekers could be beneficial for a government that campaigned on taking back control and sovereignty from the European Union. But it might be difficult to make a convincing case that Brexit improved matters of sovereignty and border control when there have been far more channel crossings in 2021 so far compared to the same period in the last two years.

And for Macron, who faces re-election next year, pushing back against an ally that voluntarily left the EU and helped upend France’s submarine deal with Australia creates useful fodder for political gain — especially during an ongoing dispute over French fishing licenses. He cannot be seen as the weak underdog here, with right-wing presidential candidate Eric Zemmour already seizing on the issue to use it against Macron.

“The bilateral tensions you see are more or less the aftermath of Brexit,” French political commentator Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet told me. “And the refugees are the main victims.”

Prior to Brexit, the UK could send migrants to other countries under the Dublin Regulation that asserted a person’s asylum claim would be transferred to the first EU member state he or she entered.

Now that the UK has left the EU, however, the regulation no longer applies. Both Johnson and Macron now want to look like they came out on top after Brexit, all while avoiding being brought down by the third rail issue of immigration at home.

Crushing the smugglers

Even at the best of times, the French and British response appears to be little more than an amateur cat-and-mouse game with the human traffickers.

Canadian investigative journalist Victor Malarek , who has written extensively about global human trafficking, said France and the UK need to not only bury their differences but also adopt more creative tactics like going undercover or infiltrating gangs to crush the smuggling syndicates, which are growing more sophisticated.

Malarek said more resources should be allocated to fight smuggling. “And when you catch smugglers you have to bring the hammer down on them,” he told me, adding that the traffickers involved in the crossing on Wednesday should be held accountable for the 27 migrants who died.

On the positive side, the crisis has generated new discussion on how to address the so-called push factors that motivate people to flee desperate conditions. More frequent and intense climate events and conflicts will only place more people in the smugglers’ dangerous networks.

“The reality is that desperate people will do desperate things,” Malarek said.

France and the UK are allies and they must resolve this complex crisis in a way that is mutually acceptable and respects international humanitarian law and refugee accords. “The main problem is neither the British nor the French are willing to concede anything,” Moreau-Chevrolet told me. A major risk for Johnson would be if the French release thousands of refugees towards UK waters, as the Cubans did in the 1980s and as Belarus is doing now , Moreau-Chevrolet said.