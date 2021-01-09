One more hour of mobility during curfew hours

Decree 7-21, issued yesterday by President Luis Abinader, provides that restaurants can once again receive customers at their facilities, but only at half their capacity and no more than 6 people per table. Santo Domingo, DR From next Monday until the 26th of this month, the curfew will apply throughout the country from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning, Monday through Friday (holidays or not), allowing free transit until 8:00 at night, as part of the measures designed to reduce the risk of contagion by the coronavirus. This is established by Decree 7-21, issued yesterday by President Luis Abinader, which confirms that on Saturdays and Sundays, the curfew begins at noon, with free movement until 3:00 in the afternoon. The presidential provision also establishes that restaurants […]