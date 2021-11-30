One more deadline for embattled Dominican protected area

Santo Domingo.- This Tuesday expires the Environment Ministry’s deadline to harvest all short-cycle crops grown within the limits of the Valle Nuevo National Park, a measure that is part of a strategy developed by that institution to recover that area. The Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera, told Diario Libre that, after the start of the plan, the entity has control and possession of the 115 square kilometers within the Valle Nuevo National Park, on the Ocoa (south) side. “We already have control in the part of La Nuez and La Horma within the protected area, with two protection and surveillance outposts that are already duly established, with their personnel,” to ensure that the ban of planting short-cycle crops is complied with inside the park.