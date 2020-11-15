Onamet: There will be little rain activity today

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicted that the environment remains favorable for rainfall to continue to be reduced, with the right weather conditions prevailing in several locations in our territory. This is due to the influence exerted by the anticyclonic system. However, the office indicated that there might be slight increases in clouds capable of inducing isolated episodes of brief showers in sectors of the northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range again afternoon. Onamet pointed out that good weather conditions will persist for Monday due to the influence of the anticyclonic circulation. Therefore, no significant rains are forecast. Only the east/southeast wind that transports cloudiness to the Dominican territory could give rise to isolated showers of short duration over the northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range. He also […]