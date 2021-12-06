ONAMET forecasts rains and increased waves today

The meteorological bulletin explains that the climatic phenomenon is associated with the transport of cloudiness caused by a flow of east wind. Santo Domingo, DR. The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts showers, scattered clouds for this Monday afternoon, and an increased swell on the country’s coasts. The meteorological bulletin explains that the weather phenomenon is associated with the transport of cloudiness caused by a flow of wind from the east. Likewise, temperatures will continue to be pleasant during the night and early morning, especially in the mountainous areas of the territory. Thus, in Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 29?C and 31?C, the minimum between 20?C and 22?C. For Tuesday, the weather conditions will be the same, with the difference that there will be […]