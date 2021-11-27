Omicron, the new variant of Covid that shakes the world

Upon learning of the emergence of the variant of the virus, the United States, the European Union, and other countries established travel restrictions for visitors from southern African nations. Brussels The discovery of a new coronavirus variant that causes COVID-19 shook much of the world on Friday. Several countries suspended some air routes, markets suffered a sharp drop, and scientists met urgently to determine the largely unknown risks. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of care, the same category that includes the delta variant. The commission said initial testing indicates an increased risk of reinfection. In response, the United States, the European Union, and other countries established travel restrictions for visitors from southern African nations. The White House said the […]