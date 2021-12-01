Omicron infection; no loss of taste or sense of smell

Spain is the most recent country where the presence of the omicron variant of the Sars Cov-2 virus is confirmed. The information was offered by the microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid after a traveler from South Africa received an antigenic test at the Barajas airport. The 51-year-old man is isolated and presents very mild symptoms, one of the main characteristics of this variant. According to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, patients infected with omicron have presented, so far, extreme fatigue as the primary symptom, accompanied by a slight headache, itchy throat, and unlike For the other COVID variants, severe coughing and distinctive lack of taste and smell are not documented. Faced with the global alert, the laboratories that developed the vaccines […]