Odebrecht US$94.0M graft case resumes today

Santo Domingo.- The Odebrecht US$94.0 million bribery case begins today a new stage in the jurisdiction with a totally renewed Attorney General’s Office (PGR) that has committed to strongly combat corruption. In this new context, Wilson Camacho, characterized as one of the most energetic prosecutors of the team that has handled the case from the beginning, is now the head of the Anticorruption Office (Pepca), a body that was strengthened with 19 prosecutors. Added to this is the fact that on August 16, Tommy Galán concluded his term as a senator and lost his protection as legislator, which prompted the Supreme to decline his case, which will now be heard in the same court as codefendants with Ángel Rondón Rijo, Víctor José Díaz Rúa, Conrado Enrique Pittaluga Arzeno, Porfirio Andrés […]

Experts recommend heightened protocols for the healthy return of sailing

Healthy Sail Panel recommends 74 detailed steps to safeguard the health of guests, crew and communities MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – New recommendations from a panel of globally recognized medical and scientific experts say that by relentlessly focusing on prevention and other measures – including the testing of […]

