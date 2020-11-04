NY’s 13th District reelects Dominican-born lawmaker

New York.- Dominican-born Democratic congressman Adriano Espaillat has been reelected in New York’s 13th District, which comprises Upper Manhattan and parts of the West Bronx, AP reports. With 92.6% of the votes, Espaillat beat Lovelynn Gwinn of the Republican Party, who got 6.4% of the votes, and Christopher Morris-Perry, of the Conservative Party, who took 1.1%. First elected to Congress in 2016, Espaillat is currently serving his second term in Congress, where he serves as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives.