Numerous stakeholders in tourism to receive awards this weekend

A number of stakeholders in Tourism will be rewarded at an Awards and Cocktail event on the weekend.

The event is being hosted to officially bring the curtains down on activities for tourism month which was held with the theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it Embrace it”.

Communications Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles -Scott said the stakeholders will be rewarded for their outstanding work especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/TOURISM-COCKTAIL.mp3

Mrs. Charles-Scott outlined some of the categories in which persons will be rewarded at the Awards and Cocktail event on Saturday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THE-AWARDS.mp3

