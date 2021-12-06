Nothing stops Haitians in their goal to reach the Dominican Republic

The justification: Many Haitian citizens affirm that they risk entering the Dominican Republic, by any means, because they can no longer live in their country due to violence, insecurity, and unemployment. Mao, Valverde, DR Hundreds of Haitians make pilgrimages on foot from localities of the North, Northeast, and Northwest of Haiti, trying to reach the border and reach “the Dominican dream.” Listin Diario obtained that many of them, detained by members of the Fourth Brigade of the Army, told their experiences lived to reach Dominican territory. They said that they travel many kilometers on foot. But, at the same time, they complained that the few resources they have at their disposal have to give them to the poteas or potias, as the traffickers of persons on the Haitian border […]