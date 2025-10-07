‘Not a punchline’: 15 dehumanising quotes on Gaza atrocities by US figures 

Washington, DC – CNN commentator Van Jones has been facing backlash for making a crass joke about Palestinian children killed by Israel.

During an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on HBO on Friday, Jones claimed without evidence that young people in the United States are being manipulated by Iran and Qatar through social media to care about the carnage in Gaza.

“If you are a young person, you are opening up your phone, and all you see is dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby,” he said, as the audience erupted in laughter.

Making light of the more than 20,000 Palestinian children killed by Israel and invoking the wrapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been involved in a sex abuse scandal, for comedic effect, sparked outrage against Jones.

The commentator – who has spoken at pro-Israel rallies – subsequently apologised.

“The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way,” Jones wrote on social media.

But Jones – who served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama – did not mention who is behind the suffering of Palestinians, nor did he walk back his baseless claim of a “disinformation” campaign.

Jones’s comments were the latest in a long history of efforts to dehumanise Palestinians in the US.

Al Jazeera looks at 15 statements by US politicians, commentators and celebrities since the start of the war on Gaza two years ago that called for mass violence against Palestinians, painted them as inherently evil or dismissed Israeli atrocities – including the killing of children – as a justified necessity of war:

Congressman Brian Mast: “I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians’ during World War II. It is not a far stretch to say there are very few innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Congressman Max Miller: “We’re going to turn that [Palestine] into a parking lot.”

Congressman Andy Ogles: “I think we should kill them all.”

Congressman Randy Fine: “Release the hostages. Until then, starve away.”

Congressman Tim Walberg: “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It [Gaza] should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.”

Senator Tom Cotton: “Israel doesn’t need patronising lectures about civilian casualties. As far as I’m concerned, Israel can bounce the rubble in Gaza.”

Senator Lindsey Graham: “We are in a religious war here, I am with Israel. Whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself; level the place.”

Former President Joe Biden: “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war.”

Former President Bill Clinton: “Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded. They’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself.”

Former White House spokesperson John Kirby: “Being honest about the fact that there have been civilian casualties and that there likely will be more is being honest – because that’s what war is.”

Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley: “Finish them.” (Written on an Israeli bomb)

Atlantic Magazine writer Graeme Wood: “It is possible to kill children legally, if for example one is being attacked by an enemy who hides behind them.”

Singer Kid Rock: “I don’t disagree with what Israel is doing. It’s like they should just go in there and be like, ‘You know what, we want our hostages back. If we don’t have them back, the clock starts now. In 24 hours, we are gonna start bombing m************, and killing civilians, 30,000 to 40,000 a f****** time’.”

Actor and producer James Woods: “No ceasefire. No compromise. No forgiveness. #KillThemAll”.

Fox News commentator Jesse Watters: “This population in Palestine is hostile, it’s uneducated. It’s even more radicalised than they were at the beginning of this. I mean, now, they have no homes at all. They’re even more hateful of the Israelis. And their birthrate is explosive.”