North Korean projectile believed to have exploded soon after launch, South Korea says

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)An attempt by North Korea to fire an unidentified projectile Wednesday morning failed on launch, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Had the attempt succeeded, it would have been the tenth such launch from within North Korea this year.

South Korean and US intelligence authorities are continuing to analyze the details of Wednesday’s failed launch, South Korea officials said in a text sent to reporters.

In a statement last week, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby strongly condemned the recent spate of North Korean launches, describing them as a “brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

