North Korea fires unidentified projectile into waters off Korean Peninsula, South Korea says

(CNN)North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.

According to the Japanese government, the projectile may have been a “ballistic missile,” it said in a tweet.

The Japan Coast Guard said the possible ballistic missile had already fallen into the sea by 8:23 a.m. local time. It called on all vessels transiting to look out for updates.

Japan’s government also said it is confirming the safety of aircraft and ships.

“It’s very regrettable that North Korea has been continuing to launch missiles since last year,” Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Wednesday.

