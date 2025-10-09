Yeni Berenice pide la población se mantenga vigilante para tener una cultura de cero impunidad Edeeste: Desaprensivos cortan cables de transformadores y dejan sin electricidad a varios sectores Nobel de Química es para tres científicos por el desarrollo de estructuras metal-orgánicas Senado de EEUU confirma a Leah Campos como nueva embajadora en República Dominicana Vladimir Guerrero Jr. se une a selecto club de jonrones en playoffs junto a su padre RD se establece como el principal centro logístico de la región, según Sanz Lovatón
World News

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai 

09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature to Hungarian novelist and screenwriter László Krasznahorkai.

South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 literature prize “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”. Han was the first South Korean writer and 18th woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

More to come…

 

