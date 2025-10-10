An employee of the Norwegian Nobel Institute holds a replica of a Nobel Peace Medal.
An employee of the Norwegian Nobel Institute holds a replica of a Nobel Peace Medal in the institute in Oslo, Norway, September 9, 2025 [Tom Little/Reuters]

Published On 10 Oct 202510 Oct 2025

  • The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 is set to be announced at 09:00 GMT at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, the highlight of the week of announcements from October 6 to 13.
  • A total of 338 nominations have been submitted for the award, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.