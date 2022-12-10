No New Year’s Eve grand market in St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) has announced that the traditional Grand Market will only be staged on Saturday, December 24 in the Montego Bay.

Following the announcement at the recent municipal corporation regular monthly meeting, Councillor Leeroy Williams, chairman of the SJMC and mayor of Montego Bay, clarified that acting on the advise of the police, the usual grand market on New Year’s eve will not be facilitated this year.

Grand Market will be held in Sam Sharpe Square and on St James Street, starting at 3:pm on Saturday, December 24 and go on until 2:am on Sunday, December 25.

“Grand Market this year will only be for one night. So there will not be a grand market on New Year’s eve. And the reason for that is that the police are of the opinion that there could be increased activity as far as the criminals are concerned and they do not want to confine their manpower in one particular area.

They want to be in the communities and the various hotspots and so that is the main reason why we won’t be having a grand market on New Year’s eve,” Williams said.

Mayor Williams advised that after Grand Market the registered vendors are expected to return to their designated streets.

He said itinerant vendors will only be accommodated at Grand Market where they will be asked to register and they will be given an armband so that they can participate on grand market night.

NewsAmericasNow.com