No new Covid cases to report in Eight provinces

Santo Domingo, DR The country yesterday registered a death and 624 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, with confirmed cases in most of the country’s provinces, leaving only six of them with no notifications of any new contagion case. The provinces in which the epidemiological surveillance system did not report cases in the last 24 hours are Barahona, El Seibo, Independencia, Monte Cristi, Pedernales, Samaná, Santiago Rodríguez and San José de Ocoa. According to the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the National District is the area that registered the most infections with 246 new cases; in second place in the province of Santo Domingo with 118; Santiago 53 and La Vega appear with 48. Meanwhile, the hospitalization of patients with Covid continues to rise, and the system registered 254 […]