Nine Nights of Lights has become a tradition

The Nine Nights of Lights event at the Botanic Gardens has become a tradition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Public Relations Officer for the event hosted by the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow.

She is hoping that this year’s event would attract new people.

Ms. Barrow listed some of the activities that are in place to entertain persons who attend Nine Nights of Lights.

Nine Nights of Lights will be held from December 15th to 23rd with the theme “A Botanical Garden Christmas”.

