‘Nightmare’: Storm Byron brings heavy rains, flooding to war-torn Gaza
11 December 2025
- Palestinian Civil Defence says families forcibly displaced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza now trapped in flooded tents as heavy rains hit the southern part of the Strip.
- UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese says Palestinians have been left to freeze and starve in Gaza as Storm Byron hits and the unstoppable “nightmare” continues.
