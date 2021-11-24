Nigerian government rejects report on Lekki toll gate shooting as ‘fake news’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Information Minister Lai Mohammed Tuesday said the panel’s report, which was leaked and widely shared on social media last week, was “nothing but the triumph of fake news.”

Speaking at a press conference in the nation’s capital Abuja, Mohammed doubled down on the government’s persistent denial of the Lekki shooting, saying: “That report is nothing but the triumph of fake news and the intimidation of a silent majority by a vociferous lynch mob.”

The minister also criticized CNN for “celebrating” the report in a “rush to claim vindication.”

However, a member of the panel Segun Awosanya told CNN Wednesday that the panel’s findings were based on objectivity and facts.