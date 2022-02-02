Nicki Minaj Shares Pregnancy Caused Her To Turn Down Gunna’s ‘P Power’ Collab

Nicki Minaj says she turned down songs that were overly sexual while she was pregnant as she didn’t feel it was in tune with what was happening with her body. Gunna’s “P Power” ended up being one of the collaborations she turned down.

The Trinidad-born rapper is still basking in the joy of being a new mom despite welcoming her baby boy in September 2020. Since then, she has kept out of the public’s eye and has kept her family life private, only sharing snippets of her son, who she affectionately calls Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj has shared a few of his milestones, including his one-year birthday and his cute videos of discovery as he learns to speak. However, the rapper says her pregnancy changed the way she operated.

Nicki Minaj is not one to shy away from being sexy and showing off her curves and body, but the rapper says that while pregnant, she was conscious about what she was doing when it came to music.

“Like my label wanted me to go full out with a single and everything right when I was pregnant but I couldn’t bring myself to put out a song about p***y, d**ks, and s***ing and eating, I couldn’t bring myself to put a record out like that while my son was growing in my body,” she said while speaking on the Dana Cortez show.

She added, “nothing wrong with anybody who is able to do but me I just felt in a very new different space… Yes, it felt like a very sacred thing where you were bonding, you know sometimes, I wanted to be alone by myself for hours and hours, just me and my baby bonding, and I know he’s understanding and feeling mama and I’m understanding and feeling him.”

Nicki Minaj said that she could identify certain character traits about her son while he was growing in her body, and she wanted to ensure that whatever actions she did while pregnant did not influence her son’s behavior.

“So the last thing I was about to do while I’m having this young boy in my stomach was get on a song and talk about p***y, and dick and sucking and f****ng, I said ‘let’s wait’…we were gearing up to do this two years ago but I was just not mentally prepared to do that and as a woman and a mother you have every right to make that choice to decide,” she said.

Gunna

Minaj said she isn’t feeling the overly sexual content and is concerned about what she puts out when it comes to music she’s making that could affect her child. She added that she turned down one of the biggest songs to come from Gunna and Drake, saying that she couldn’t do the song justice.

“Gunna came to my studio months ago and he asked me to get on his song ‘P***y Power,’ I heard the beat and I said this beat is outta here and no lie I sat with the song for months and months and couldn’t bring myself, I thought immediately how I’m gonna train my children…Now right now I’m back to talking about whatever I want to talk about on the records but it still feels like overkill, a lot of stuff that I’m hearing… if it’s too much of the sexual stuff it’s not making me feel super comfortable,” she added.

Nicki Minaj said that she couldn’t fit in with the theme of P***y Power, but she shouted out Gunna, who managed to get Drake on the song.

“It was like the moaning and the groaning on the track and I knew to me you either do it or don’t do it. I knew in order to be on the track like that I really had to kill it and be explicit and talk that real talk and I wasn’t ready to do it… Shout out to him, of course, he don’t care he got Champagne Papi on the song,” she joked.

Gunna and Drake’s “P Power” did not make the cut for his album DS4Ever due to paperwork issues. However, Gunna has promised that the album was going to be in his second installation of the album.