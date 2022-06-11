Nick Cannon Teases Jessica White “P.I.F” Short Film, White Denies Pregnancy

Jessica White had strong words for people who are assuming that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby.

On Thursday, in a strongly-worded statement, she told social media users to “stay out of her uterus” as she noted that she was working on her first film debut.

White’s statement came as internet users compiled a list of the women who are currently pregnant for Nick Cannon, including Abby De La Rosa, model Bre Tiesi, and Alyssa Scott, who revealed on mother’s day that she’s having a baby girl months after her 5-month-old son Zen passed away, Lanisha Cole who shared on mother’s day that she too was heavily pregnant.

Rumors of Jessica White being pregnant started after a teaser of her short film featuring Cannon was released with the two cozying up.

While on Angela Yee‘s Lip Service, Cannon said he had more children on the way, and the number was far more than what he had in 2021. He had five children born in 2021 alone.

However, White denied that she was pregnant and called out persons for speculating, especially since she has been battling fertility issues.

“Understand this! No I’m NOT pregnant,” she wrote. “I am a great creative force who’s focuse is on business. Stay the hell out of my uterus because it’s invasive and disgusting especially to someone who has fertility issues. Nothing will get in the way of this moment for me as a female director and artist. I do not belong apart of tabloid flutter. I love, and I am brilliant on my own.”

She added, “Now go watch the movie Nick cannon trusted me to write and direct for him. And go stream RAW&B creatively directed by me! Please stay focused on my greatest.”

The couple has been together on and off for several years and appears to have recently reconnected.

She has also been open about miscarrying her and Cannon’s baby in the past and being hopeful that someday she can be a mother again.

Cannon is remaining in the news as his latest rap music video has fans talking.

On Thursday, a short film to accompany the song “P.I.F” was released featuring his ex and on-and-off girlfriend, Jessica White. The song has caused many to speculate on the status of White and Cannon’s relationship as well as the meaning of the song.

The film is said to be directed by White as well. However, it is the title of the film that has fans talking as they speculated on what the abbreviations mean.

“P.I.F? Pregnant In Five?” one fan asked.

The question has been mirrored by fans across the internet as news spread that Cannon is expecting a ninth confirmed child. Several other women could also be pregnant by Cannon, as he hinted in a recent interview that he failed to remain celibate, and now his numbers 2022 numbers are about to outdo his 2021 numbers.

“My therapist had told me I had to chill out so I was yo like let’s try celibacy. So it was like October, like mid-October, I didn’t even make it to January…I was supposed to make it to the top of the year but then obviously I started going through a lot of stuff, I got depressed with the loss of my son…” he said on Angela Yee’s podcast.

“In December, the thing is everybody saw I was so down so everybody was like ‘let me give him a little vagina it will cure him’ and I fell victim to it cause I was in a weak state so right before Christmas I started f*** like crazy,” he added.

Meanwhile, White has teased a special announcement to come, and fans are speculating that she could be announcing that she is pregnant for Cannon.

She previously spoke about having had several miscarriages and being unable to carry her baby to full term.

Meanwhile, Abby De La Rosa and Alyssa Scott are both said to be pregnant, while Bri Tiesi is yet to give birth.

“It could be this is what I said if you thought the number I put up in 2021…wait till I get to 2022,” he told Yee.