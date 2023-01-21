Nia Long Iced Omarion Dating Rumors After ‘You People’ Red Carpet Clip

Nia Long says she is very single at the moment despite rumors she is dating Omarion.

The actress and the R&B singer went viral this week after posing for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere of her new Netflix movie You People. Not only did they pose for a candid photo, but Nia Long also held Omarion’s hand, leaving him laughing like a child in a candy store. The former B2K singer later shared the seven seconds clip on his Twitter account, sending his fans into a frenzy.

After a few days, the story still dominated the headlines, which perhaps prompted Nia Long to comment on it. In a comment on TSR, she told folks to chill because she remains very much single.

“Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF, she commented.

Her comment was enough to illicit a reaction from Bow Wow, who wrote, “Lets go @omarion Lock that door champ.”

DJ Aone also left a comment saying, “Oh we know you single! That hand pull said you was ready to mingle!”

Considering Omarion is 14 years younger than Long, some fans thought it would have been a win on his part if he had bagged the iconic Best Man actress. Nia Long is fresh out of a 13-year relationship with Ime Udonka, who cheated on her and was fired from his coaching gig at the Boston Celtics NBA team. The former couple has an 11-year-old son name Kez, while Nia also has a 22-year-old name Massai from a previous relationship.

Omarion, whose current relationship status is unknown, dated the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, for several years before parting ways. Jones is currently dating Nia Long’s Best Man co-star Taye Diggs.

Nia is certainly single, but she hasn’t said if she is ready to mingle.