Next Dominican President Luis Abinader defined as extraordinarily organized and that he finishes working at dawn

Abinader always walks with his computer, knows what he has to do every day because he has it scheduled Tony Peña Guaba considers him the most hard-working politician after José Francisco Peña Gómez Tony Peña Guaba defines the next President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, as an “extremely organized person who starts working very early and ends at one or two in the morning.” He believes in teamwork. Peña Guaba was Abinader’s first campaign manager for seven years. “After my father, he is the hardest working politician with whom I have ever participated. Abinader is an extremely organized person. The man always walks with his computer, checks his schedule, and knows what he will do every day. When he gets up, he opens his computer and knows what to […]