Newsday co-founder Billy Carpenter dies

William “Billy” Carpenter –

WILLIAM “Billy” Carpenter, one of the co-founders of the Newsday newspaper as well as its former director and CEO, has passed away.

Relatives confirmed that Carpenter, 79, had been ailing for some time and died while warded at a Miami hospital on Monday.

Relatives said his son Kirk Carpenter, a CL Financial shareholder, died suddenly in Guyana, a week ago. Funeral arrangements are still in the early stages as plans are for Carpenter’s body to be returned to Trinidad for final rites.

Carpenter along with Daniel Chookolingo and deceased journalism icon Therese Mills founded the Newsday in 1993.

