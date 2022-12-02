New US ambassador-designate arrives

Black Immigrant Daily News

United States Ambassador-designate to TT, Candace A Bond.

NEW United States Ambassador-designate to TT, Candace A Bond, expressed her eagerness to begin her new duties in this country.

A statement issued by the US Embassy said Bond arrived in TT with her family on Thursday.She is expected to present her letters of credence to President Paula-Mae Weekes soon and begin her official duties thereafter.

Bond said, “It is a great honour to be in beautiful TT with my family. I look forward to presenting my credentials to President Weekes and meeting and working with the wonderful people of this country.”

Bond is married to entertainment executive Steven McKeever and they have two children, Brent and Maddox.

US President Joe Biden nominated Bond as US ambassador on March 18. The US Senate confirmed her appointment on September 29 and US Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office to Bond on November 14, at the Vice President’s residence in Washington DC.Prior to her posting in TT, Bond was a business owner, consultant, and social entrepreneur who specialised in helping public and private sector entities to develop innovative, effective, and scalable solutions to address the socioeconomic and environmental needs of local communities.She advised businesses and nonprofits on tangible ways to promote environmental sustainability, community development, affordable housing, quality education, health equity, and corporate governance.

A native of Missouri, Bond holds a bachelor’s degree in Government with honors from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

She is the recipient of numerous leadership and service awards, including Los Angeles County Woman of the Year, the Special Needs Network Woman of Distinction Award, and was also recognised as one of Los Angeles’ Women Leaders by the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

As ambassador, the embassy said, Bond will lead US foreign policy goals in TT.These goals include initiatives that strengthen citizen security, advance sustainable and equitable economic growth with an investor-friendly business climate, promote laws, regulations, and best practices focused on good governance and anti-corruption, and build capacity to enhance climate resiliency and a transition towards clean and renewable energy production.

