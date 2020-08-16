New President of Dominican Republic Abinader: “Today, we begin to build change in our country!”

The elected governor made the proclamation together with a video of just over a minute, using various country scenarios. SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- More than four hours after his inauguration, the president-elect of the Republic, Luis Abinader, affirmed this Sunday the 16th that, as of today, the country will begin with the construction of a new change. “Today, we begin to build change in our country!” was the message published by the next Dominican president through his Twitter account. The elected leader made the publication along with a video of just over a minute, using various country scenarios. Abinader and the elected vice president, Raquel Peña, will be sworn in at 10:00 in the morning, in a solemn act in the National Congress. The current President of the […]