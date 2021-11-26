New Margaritaville Cap Cana is well received by tourists

After the opening and reception of its first guests at the Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, on November 1, Patricia Alvarez Lebron, regional sales director for Latam, the Caribbean and the DR of Karisma Hotels & Resorts, told arecoa.com that the receptivity of the customers to the new product has been excellent. She explained that the goal to close 2021 is to exceed 80% of occupancy, “which would be difficult with a new product, but at the same time we remain very optimistic to achieve these numbers.” She stated that by 2022 they hope to exceed the occupancy achieved in 2021, and if the 80% is met, they hope to reach 90 and 95%. “The receptivity of customers to the new product we offer has been very good and we are very optimistic about the […]