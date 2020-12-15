New curfew starts today

The vice president, Raquel Peña, announced today the new provision that establishes a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from tonight, due to the increase in coronavirus cases. This schedule is maintained on December 24 and 31. However, free transit will be allowed until one in the morning, including the National District, the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte, La Vega, and Puerto Plata. Through Presidential Decree 698-20, sales of alcoholic beverages are prohibited after 6:00 in the afternoon. The coordinator of the Health Cabinet emphasized: «The limitation of meetings to groups of 10 people or less in public spaces and the tables available in bars and restaurants to 70% of their installed capacity, in addition to the mandatory nature of the use of a medical mask in public spaces with the imposition of […]