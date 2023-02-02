Ne-Yo To Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay $2 Million In Divorce Settlement

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Smith’s divorce has been finalized with the court ruling that the R&B artist will keep three homes while Crystal gets one, but Ne-Yo will need to pay a lump sum of $1.6 million to buy out Crystal’s shares in the other properties.

The divorce ruling also dealt with Alimony, child support, and custody of their children and assets such as properties and the family car.

According to TMZ, Ne-Yo will get to keep the family car, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga, 3 of their 4 homes, with Crystal keeping one of the houses in Georgia. Ne-Yo will have to pay $20,000 in moving expenses as well as balance out the division of their real estate holdings. Instead of dividing the properties, the couple agreed on a lump sum payment from Ne-Yo.

While he gets to keep the Bentley, Ne-Yo will also have to fund his wife $150,000 to buy her new car. Ne-Yo is also on the hook for child support and Alimony. The court ordered that he pay his ex-wife Crystal $12,000 per month in child support for their children Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 17 months old.

The former couple will also share joint custody, but Ne-Yo will also have to pay for their school expenses.

As for Alimony, Ne-Yo is to pay $5,000 in monthly Alimony for the next three years. The couple also agreed that they won’t have new romantic partners around the minor children unless they are married or engaged to that partner or otherwise get permission from each other.

Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo last August after slamming the “So Sick” artist for cheating on her repeatedly over the eight years they were together. At the time of her divorce petition, she claimed that Ne-Yo had fathered a child with another woman. Ne-Yo recently shared that child with the world. There are reports that the mother of that child is also pregnant again for Ne-Yo.“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” Crystal shared in a lengthy Instagram Story.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she said.