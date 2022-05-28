NBA YoungBoy’s Girlfriend Jazlyn Show Off Huge Diamond Engagement Ring

NBA YoungBoy sparked engagement rumors after his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle’s sister seemingly shared the news with the world.

The young couple first sparked engagement rumors earlier this year after the jewelry company shared a video of the 30-carat ring.

On Friday, NBA YoungBoy shared an image of himself with Mychelle’s hand with a perfect manicure placed on his face and the diamond on her ring finger. Mychelle’s sister, who reshared the post, also appeared to hint that a wedding could come soon as she shared the bride and ring emojis.

Shyne Jewelers was the first to show off the expensive engagement ring in February. They noted that it was 30 carats of GIA-certified diamonds with a main diamond on the top and smaller stones around the band.

“NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring – all stones GIA certified,” Shyne Jewelers had captioned a video of the engagement ring. “#NBAxSHYNE #ShyneWithUs #NBAYoungboy #ShyneFamily #NeverBrokeAgain.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has gone down on one knee and popped the big question as Mychelle’s hands are the evidence.

Jazlyn Mychelle is an Instagram model and vlogger whom the rapper began dating in 2020. They share a daughter together, and it appears that she has also been living with the rapper in Utah as he is one house arrest since last year.

NBA YoungBoy/IG

This is not the first time NBA YoungBoy is lavishing Mychelle with jewelry. Last year, he gifted her a diamond chain for Christmas and a custom “Jaz” neckpiece.

Last year, ahead of his release, the rapper shared an emotional message to Mychelle, who was expecting his daughter and eighth child.

“I really just want to be there when my daughter born,” YoungBoy said in a handwritten letter shared on his Instagram as he announced her pregnancy. “i want to be in the same house as her while she grow up i never had that experience.”

He added, “Jaz im sorry (ma’ma) i promise im sorry for every time i said something to another woman for every time they ever gotten the chance to come around ill give you anything for you not to leave anything to have you when its all said and done.”

NBA YoungBoy also shared on the same image that he wanted $100 million, hinting that his issues with his label Atlantic Records is far from over. The rapper’s deal with the label comes at an end, and there are reports that he had refused a $25 million contract from the label.

While he hasn’t publicly addressed the claims, the rapper’s public numbers on charts and YouTube see him as the highest-charting rapper on YouTuber and the second highest after Drake on other streaming services, according to Chart Data.

DJ Akademiks has previously claimed that the rapper wants to go independent if he can’t get the amount he is demanding from Atlantic.