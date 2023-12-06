NBA YoungBoy Says He Talks To Lil Durk Every 2-3 Nights, Durk Respond

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he and Lil Durk have been talking in recent days as he hinted that the beef between the artists is over.

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have been beefing for many years, and the beef also extended to their respective connections, with Lil Durk’s OTF crew also joining in against NBA YoungBoy and his close friend Quando Rondo.

Both artists have traded disses over the past few years, but things got worse after the killing of Durk’s friend and fellow rapper King Von, who was allegedly shot and killed by Lul Tim.

The men seemed to end their lyrical beef after YoungBoy said ‘Stop the Violence’ last year. Since then, they have not exchanged words, and it seems that there may truly be no imminent enmity between them.

Lil Durk / OTF

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, NBA YoungBoy said he and Lil Durk had spoken on the phone, and he was willing to perform on stage together in the future.

“OG I talk to Durk like every 2-3 nights. He be talking to me about my music. He focused on a billion dollars right now. Get them to let me out of this house, I hit that stage for you. How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain,” YoungBoy said.

YoungBoy was responding to Gillie Kid on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he said he wanted to see Durk and YoungBoy on the same stage, while Wallo said he would go with Drake and Kanye.

However, Gillie explained that he wanted the two younger artists to unite as it would send a stronger message to the younger generation.

“If both of them could hit the stage the same night they could show the youngins’ that sh*t it ain’t that serious. The beef ain’t that serious. This drama is not that serious and nothing we got going on is that serious and it’s all about giving the fans what they want and making money,” Gillie said.

Separately, the YoungBoy replied to Gillie, writing in the comments, “It ain’t what you think OG all this sh*t entertainment.”

Lil Durk has not confirmed NBA YoungBoy’s statement, however, he left a subliminal message on his Instagram Story where he seemingly called out an unnamed foe. “You lied bout sending the address 7x when I asked I’m finna grab my coat 1 more time send the address,” Durk wrote.