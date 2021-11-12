NBA YoungBoy Gifted Platinum Plaque To Mom Of 9-Yr-Old Fan Who Died

NBA YoungBoy, who is presently on house arrest, shows major love to one of his fans who recently passed away.

There are few rappers like Youngboy Never Broke Again who not only show his fans major appreciation but whose fans are die-hard and almost cult-like that they can create massive records for him in very short periods of time.

Just recently, in September, he honored his fans with billboards for his Sincerely, Kentrell album, and now he’s again dedicating his success to another fan.

According to family members of the young fan, the rapper will be handing over his RIAA Platinum plaque for his 2020 album Top to the family of his fan who passed away.

Kayden Evans, 9, died in September from cancer, and his funeral, which went viral because it was NBA Youngboy themed, caught the attention of rapper Kentrell Gaulden who decided to use his plaque to pay homage to the fan.

Evans’ mother recently shared the news about the plaque. “This here broke my heart all over again because my baby boy is not here to see it. I know he turning flips in heaven right now saying MAMA MY DREAM WAS TO MEET YOUNGBOY. If you know my baby you know he was the BIGGEST fan!!!!! SO NBA Youngboy label company for one of his most sold album plaque in memory of Kayden. THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BABY BOY.”

Evan’s casket was covered in Youngboy fan art, and the videos spread far and wide.

Gaulden, on the other hand, was recently granted bond in California after being in jail for seven months. The rapper is now on house arrest in Utah as his cases proceed to trial. He is facing charges in both Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and California.

YoungBoy was praised online for his efforts to honor Evans even as he is facing multiple charges and confined to his Utah home.