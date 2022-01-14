NBA YoungBoy Dominates With Top 3 Trending Songs On YouTube

NBA Youngboy is living up to his ‘Never Broke Again’ moniker as he dominates the trending list on YouTube.

Last year, YoungBoy was the most streamed rapper on YouTube and now it’s evident his reign is nowhere near over, at least not for this year. The 22-year-old rapper is currently sitting comfortably in the top three trending on YouTube with three of his new singles. The number five and number three positions belong to the rapper, as fans tune in to “Foolish Figure” and “Bring the Hook,” respectively.

The aforementioned tracks have raked in 2.2 million and 1.7 million views in less than a day. NBA YoungBoy has much to celebrate less than two weeks into 2022 as “Foolish Figures” copped over 2.2 million views while “Bring the Hook” generated over 1.7 million views in less than a day. He rules the roost with his track “Fish Scale,” which has generated over 8.4 million views in eight days.

YoungBoy, whose government name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been active since his mid-teens and is no stranger to musical success. His 2018 single “Outside Today” peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a part of his debut album “Until Death Call My Name.” The project went to number seven position on the US Billboard charts.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again achievement is even more incredible when considering that the young rapper has released the bulk of his current musical offerings while under house arrest in Utah. His house arrest started in October 2021 after being released on a $1.5 million bond following his detainment for trying to evade a federal warrant.

Youtube

The Louisiana native has had more than his fair share of run-ins with the law. He has shared publicly that during one of his stretches in a detention center during his teenage years, he sat down and began writing the lyrics that would go on to be featured heavily in his debut album. In October 2019, he dropped the single “Bandit” that earned him his first top ten. Less than a month later, he gave up “A1 YoungBoy 2,” which shot straight to the number one position on the Billboard 200.

Less than a year later, NBA YoungBoy was back with 38 Baby 2, another successful chart-topper, and by late 2020 his second studio album Top cemented him as a man with a serious Midas touch. In September 2021, while behind bars, he released Sincerely Kentrell, which again topped the charts, officially making him the third artiste after rappers Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne to produce a successful chart-topping album while serving time. It also demonstrates that neither legal issues nor a geographical location can hinder his work ethic, creativity, and success.