Navasky Anderson breaks own national indoor 800m record in Nashville Loop Jamaica

Former St Jago High School athlete Navasky Anderson broke the national indoor 800m record on his way to a first-place finish in the event at the Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

Anderson finished with a time of 1 minute, 46.58 seconds to improve on his previous national indoor best of 1 minute, 49.88 set in 2021.

Georgia’s Will Summer (1:47.28) and Missouri’s Cristopher Conrad (1:47.96) finished second and third, respectively.

Anderson’s time ranks second in the SEC and fifth nationally.

With Saturday’s performance, Anderson is now one of three Mississippi State national qualifiers, along with Cameron Crump (long jump) and Tony Jones (high jump).

Anderson is also the national outdoor 800m record holder with 1:45.02 which he achieved at the NCAA Division One Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 10, 2022. On that day, Anderson erased Olympian Seymour Newman’s 45-year-old national record of 1:45.21, done in Helsinki in 1977.

