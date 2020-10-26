National Police intervene parties in defiance of pandemic and health regulations

The National Police thwarted the assembly of three parties with artistic attractions last weekend in San Cristóbal, Tamboril, and Villa Altagracia. In San Cristóbal Forty-five people were arrested, and 11 vehicles, 17 cell phones, 21 hookahs, and the sound equipment that was to be used in a clandestine party were seized. In Santiago Agents from the Cibao Central Regional Directorate participated in a party in the municipality of Tamboril. Several people were arrested, including urban artists Shelow Shaq, Musicologist, and the Mambero Omega orchestra members, who fled. In Villa Altagracia The Cibao Sur Regional Directorate, based in the Monseñor Nouel province, detained about 50 people at dawn on Saturday, when they were preparing to participate in a party, in the community of Los Mogotes, in the municipality of Villa Altagracia. […]